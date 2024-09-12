A teen accused of killing his mom in Florida was once charged in Oklahoma in his dad’s death
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager who is accused of stabbing his mother to death in Florida was freed last year after charges were dropped in the fatal shooting of his father in Oklahoma. Sheriff Grady Judd in Polk County, Florida, said the teen stabbed his 39-year-old mother on Sunday. Investigators said the teen was previously charged in the Feb. 14, 2023, death of his father in Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Court documents don’t indicate why the murder charge there was dropped. Judd says authorities could not find evidence that disputed the teen’s claim of self-defense in shooting his father. He came to Florida in March 2023.