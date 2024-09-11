North Korea resumes ballistic missiles tests, after Kim vows to bolster nuke war readiness
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea. Thursday’s launches are North Korea’s first public weapons firing activities in more than two months. On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to vowed to redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. Kim made such a pledge saying North Korea faces “a grave threat” because of what he called “the reckless expansion” of a U.S.-led regional military bloc. Kim has previously made such threats many times.