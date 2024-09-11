Court won’t allow public money to be spent on private schools in South Carolina
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that a 2023 law allowing parents to spend taxpayer money on private schools violates the state constitution. The 3-2 ruling prohibits paying tuition or fees with “Education Scholarship Trust Funds,” but allows parents to use that money for indirect private expenses like tutoring, textbooks and other educational material. Nearly 3,000 students have already been awarded $1,500 each under the program. It is unclear if they will have to give the money back because of the ruling. The South Carolina law is part of a nationwide movement. Groups that study the programs report that at least 16 states have some form of the vouchers.