Campbell wants to say goodbye to the ‘soup’ in its name. It isn’t the first to make such a change

NEW YORK (AP) — Campbell is ready to drop the soup — at least from its official name. Campbell Soup Co. announced its intention to change its name at an annual meeting of investors on Tuesday. The 155-year-old food seller, which is most famous for its assortment of namesake canned soups, says it would now like to be known as “The Campbell’s Co.” The new name is still subject to a shareholder approval. But the New Jersey company is far from the first to attempt such as makeover. A handful of other food brands and retailers have also rebranded themselves over the years — often shedding the mention of specific item they were known for with shorter corporate title, or even just an updated logo, in hopes of emphasizing other business.