A Colorado man is charged with arson in a wildfire that destroyed 26 homes

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has been charged with arson after an investigation into a wildfire that burned 15 square miles, destroyed 26 homes and caused more than $30 million in damage. Larimer County officials say 49-year-old Jason Alexander Hobby was arrested Tuesday and was to appear in court Wednesday. He also faces charges alleging he represented himself as a law enforcement official and certified firefighter in interacting with people while he worked at a guest ranch. An investigation found the fire escaped a fire ring on the guest ranch property west of Loveland.

