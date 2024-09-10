German expansion of border controls sends a signal at home but tests European unity
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The German government plans to extend temporary border controls at all nine of its frontiers next week. The interior minister described the move as part of an effort to crack down on irregular migration and crime following extremist attacks in the country. But many of those borders are fellow members of the European Union, a bloc based on the principles of free trade and free travel. Germany shares more borders with other countries than any other EU state. The Polish prime minister denounced them as “unacceptable” and Austria said it won’t accept migrants rejected by Germany.