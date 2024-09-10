Florida law enforcers are investigating the state’s abortion ballot initiative. Here’s what to know
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State police in Florida are showing up at the homes of voters who signed a petition to get an abortion rights amendment on the ballot. It’s part of a probe by state officials into alleged petition fraud. Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended the investigation. Critics have called it “political interference” and say it’s meant to intimidate voters from protecting access to abortion this November. The probe comes long after a deadline to challenge petition signatures has passed. Here’s what to know about Florida’s abortion ballot initiative and the state probe into it.