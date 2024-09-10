Skip to Content
Candidates spar on economy and abortion as Harris takes on Trump in a way Biden could not

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are facing each other on the debate stage night for the first and possibly the last time. Harris is a former courtroom prosecutor, and on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, she was trying to prosecute Trump’s liabilities in a way President Joe Biden couldn’t in his debate with Trump in June. Trump is trying to paint Harris as an out-of-touch liberal. From the opening handshake, Harris went after Trump on tariffs, democracy and abortion among other topics. Trump was largely calm when he defended himself against each charge, but he showed annoyance when she took on his performance at his rallies.

