Angels put Anthony Rendon back on the injured list, along with closer Ben Joyce

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle, the third time in yet another interrupted season that the 34-year-old has been sidelined by injury.

The Angels also put closer Ben Joyce on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and called up infielder Eric Wagaman and right-handed reliever Guillo Zuñiga from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill in.

Rendon’s latest injury began with his back, keeping him out of the lineup Sunday and Monday before the team realized he’d need more time with the oblique trouble. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, leaving him a maximum of 11 games left to play if he’s ready to return when eligible.

“Just have to wait and see what happens,” manager Ron Washington said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s the end of the year.”

Rendon missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring. He later sat out for eight games with lower back inflammation. After departing the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals as a free agent, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels.

After debuting with the Angels during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season, Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any season. He had a 1.010 OPS with 34 home runs and a major league-leading 126 RBIs in 2019, but his OPS over five years with the Angels is just .717. Rendon is batting .218 with no home runs in 206 at-bats this season.

Joyce’s injury is not considered serious, and he’s expected to return to action yet this year. The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Joyce has a 2.08 ERA in 31 appearances, with four saves in four chances.

The 27-year-old Wagaman, a native of Southern California who played at Orange Coast College about 10 miles from Angels Stadium, was a Rule 5 draft pick last winter from the New York Yankees organization.

