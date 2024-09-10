Alabama Sen. Tuberville blocks quick promotion of top aide to Defense Secretary Austin
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is blocking the quick promotion of an aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Tuberville is blocking the nomination of Lt. Gen. Ron Clark over concerns that he and other senior staff did not quickly notify President Joe Biden when Austin was hospitalized with complications from cancer treatment earlier this year. Biden in July nominated Clark to become commander of U.S. Army forces in the Pacific. But Clark has faced criticism from Republicans over his role as one of Austin’s top aides when the defense secretary was in the hospital and did not tell Biden or other U.S. leaders.