UN rights chief urges voters to beware ‘strongman’ politicians who ‘throw glitter in our eyes’
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging voters to be wary of “strongman” politicians and personalities “that throw glitter in our eyes” as more elections loom in a busy electoral calendar this year. Volker Türk didn’t mention leaders or countries by name. But he alluded to a schedule that includes votes to come in countries like Georgia, Tunisia and the United States. The rights chief spoke in his traditional opening remarks to sessions of the Human Rights Council, which typically list a wide array of rights concerns globally. Its five-week autumn session was opening Monday.