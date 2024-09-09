This Brazilian dog is a star footvolley player. He teaches beachgoers how to play their own game
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian dog Floki is a footvolley star. The 3-year-old border collie teaches beachgoers how to play their own game in Rio de Janeiro. Floki sparks wonder among bystanders because he hangs tough in a game that even humans struggle to get a handle on. Footvolley rules are essentially the same as beach volleyball but with a slightly lower net. And players are forbidden from using hands and arms. Floki springs up from the sand to drive the ball with his mouth. He has become something of an internet sensation in Brazil with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.