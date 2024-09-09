Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s wife & bandmate, reveals cancer diagnosis
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patti Scialfa (Skee-AHL-fah), Bruce Springsteen’s wife and E Street bandmate, says she has been dealing with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. She made the revelation in a documentary about the band that premiered Sunday. The 71-year-old Scialfa says she was diagnosed in 2018 with the disease, adding it has led her to curtail touring with the band. A spokesman for Scialfa says no additional information on her condition will be released, including whether she is currently being treated for the disease.