Judge orders psychological evaluation for white homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl
Associated Press
A judge has ordered a mental evaluation and delayed the trial for an 85-year-old white man who shot Ralph Yarl after the teenage Black honor student came to his Kansas City, Missouri, home by mistake. Andrew Lester’s lawyer requested the evaluation last month, saying the retired aircraft mechanic’s health has deteriorated so much that he now lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense. The prosecution didn’t object to the request. The trial of Lester had been scheduled to begin Oct. 7. Instead, there will be a hearing the following day.