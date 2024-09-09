Many feared killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza humanitarian area

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, Kareem Khadder and Irene Nasser, CNN

(CNN) — Many are feared killed and wounded after Israeli forces struck a humanitarian zone created to shelter displaced people in southern Gaza, in what Israel said was an attack on Hamas terrorists in the area.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday evening that it “struck significant Hamas terrorists who were operating within a command-and-control center embedded inside the humanitarian area” in Khan Younis, Gaza.

Hamas denied it had placed fighters in the area.

Gazan authorities said dozens of Palestinian families had been buried in the strike on a crowded displacement camp and that a search was underway to locate victims.

The strike hit Al-Mawasi, a coastal region close to Khan Younis where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled to, many living in tents in an area with sparse infrastructure, scant access to shelter or life-saving humanitarian aid.

Israel’s military said the operation was carried out with the direction of the Israel Security Agency and the Air Force, and that steps were taken to mitigate civilian harm “including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means.” The military did not say whether it warned civilians in the area.

In its statement, Hamas called Israel’s claims its fighters were in the area “a blatant lie, through which it (Israel) seeks to justify these heinous crimes.”

Hamas said “dozens of unarmed civilians, most of whom were children and women” were killed in the strike.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said Palestinians in the area were not warned of the strike in advance.

There were more than 200 tents of displaced people at Al-Mawasi area, Bassal said, adding about 20 to 40 tents were destroyed and “entire families have disappeared in the sand.”

Eyewitnesses said that at least five missiles struck the area, according to Gaza Civil Defense. The explosion created three large craters, Bassal said.

“Ambulance and civil defense crews were mobilized to the site, and there is talk of a large number of killed and wounded,” the Gaza Civil Defense said.

Video circulating on social media, and shared by Hamas media outlet Al Aqsa TV, showed Gaza Civil Defense members digging in the sand as they search for missing people. Clothes and shoes can be seen scattered across the area. CNN has been unable to independently verify the footage.

The IDF has accused Hamas and other militant groups in the Gaza Strip of continuing to “systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, including the designated Humanitarian Area, to carry out terrorist activity against the State of Israel and IDF troops.”

Israel has previously struck Al-Mawasi in its pursuit for Hamas commanders and previous strikes have caused significant civilian collateral casualties.

In mid-July, a strike aimed at Hamas’ military chief Mohammed Deif killed at least 90 Palestinians.

The following month, Israel said its intelligence community had confirmed that Deif, one of the reported masterminds of the October 7 attacks, was killed in that attack.

Israel says it has killed or captured half of Hamas’s commanders and more than 14,000 combatants since the war began. However, there are clear signs of the group’s resurgence in parts of the strip previously cleared by Israeli forces, who devastated large swathes of the area in the process.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

