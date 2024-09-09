Ex-employees of Titanic submersible’s owner to testify before Coast Guard panel
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former employees of the company that owned an experimental submersible that imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic are scheduled to testify before a Coast Guard investigatory board. The Titan submersible imploded in the North Atlantic in June 2023, killing all five people on board and setting off worldwide debate about the future of private undersea exploration. The U.S. Coast Guard quickly convened a high-level investigation into what happened, and that inquiry is set to reach its public hearing phase on Sept. 16. The sub owner, OceanGate, suspended operations after the implosion. Its co-founder, Stockton Rush, died in the implosion.