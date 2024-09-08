Talks between Boeing and its biggest union are coming down to the wire – and a possible strike
AP Airlines Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Boeing and its largest union are entering the last week of contract negotiations before a threatened strike by more than 30,000 workers. A walkout by plant workers who build the planes that carry millions of airline passengers every year would add to the problems Boeing has faced this year. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says the two sides are far apart on wages, health care and job security. The union has scheduled a two-part election for Thursday. Workers will vote on Boeing’s last contract offer and whether to authorize a strike if the offer is rejected. A walkout could begin by Friday morning.