House Republicans release partisan report blaming Biden for disastrous end to US war in Afghanistan
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have released a scathing report on their investigation into the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The more than 18-month investigation by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee lays the blame for the chaotic end of America’s longest war at the feet of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It zeroes in on the months leading up to the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 and claims the Biden administration undermined high-ranking officials and ignored warnings of the Taliban’s growing strength. Earlier probes have concluded former President Donald Trump — who made the deal with the Taliban agreeing to withdraw U.S. forces — shares blame.