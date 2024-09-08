Griffin and Hankerson each run for a TD, Oregon State beats San Diego State 21-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson each ran for a touchdown, Gevani McCoy threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Bryce Caufield and Oregon State beat San Diego State 21-0 Saturday night.

McCoy, a redshirt junior transfer from Idaho, was 16-of-26 passing for 181 yards. Griffin finished with 18 carries for 89 yards and Hankerson added 71 yards rushing. Trent Walker had eight receptions for 92 yards for Oregon State (2-0).

The Beavers recorded their first shutout since September of 2021, when they beat Idaho 42-0 (McCoy, a freshman at the time, did not play for the Vandals) and Oregon State’s first road shutout since a 0-0 tie with Oregon in 1983.

San Diego State (1-1) went three-and-out on the opening drive and Griffin scored on a 16-yard run to give the Beavers a 7-0 lead about 3 minutes into the game.

Jack Kane forced a fumble by quarterback Danny O’Neil and Oregon State’s Nikko Taylor recovered it at the 2 before Hankerson’s 15-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter capped a 13-play, 98-yard drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock and made it 14-0.

McCoy, on third-and-3, faked a hand off and rolled to his right before firing on the run and hitting a wide-open Caufield in the end zone to cap the scoring with 4:36 to go.

O’Neil was 11-of-24 passing for 107 yards for San Diego State. Marquez Cooper had 54 yards rushing on 14 carries.

