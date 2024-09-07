Mendoza throws 2 TDs and Cal proceeds to stun Auburn with a 21-14 win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and California celebrated the first of several cross-country trips this season by holding onto a 21-14 road win at Auburn on Saturday.

Mendoza completed 19 of 21 passes before halftime, which rallied late to beat Cal last September. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Nyziah Hunter was on the receiving end of both of Cal’s first-half touchdowns.

Auburn scored the first touchdown of the game on a 15-yard pass from Payton Thorne to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but the Tigers struggled offensively after that opening drive and finished with five turnovers to none for Cal.

Thorne threw four interceptions, including one that led to the visitors’ go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter. After a scoreless third quarter, Jaivian Thomas broke a 32-yard touchdown run for Cal shortly after a fumble from Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter.

Auburn took advantage of several Cal penalties to cut the lead in half with 6:06 remaining on a rushing touchdown from Thorne. The Tigers got two late chances to tie the game, but Thorne threw a pair of quick interceptions that sealed the Golden Bears’ victory.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cal: While the Golden Bears needed a strong second half to put away FCS opponent UC Davis in their season opener, they had no issue getting off to a great start in week two. Mendoza looked to be in total control of a new-look passing attack. He left the game on Cal’s second-to-last drive with an apparent leg injury, and the Golden Bears will hope it’s nothing major.

Auburn: The Tigers’ 73-3 win over FCS program Alabama A&M last week didn’t translate to much tougher competition Saturday. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze had voiced concerns about his secondary in recent weeks, and those were validated in the first half. Thorne also continued his passing struggles against power-conference foes, which was a theme in 2023.

UP NEXT

Cal: Hosts San Diego State on Saturday.

Auburn: Hosts New Mexico on Saturday.

