Leicy Santos scores last-minute goal to give Spirit a 2-1 win over Thorns in NWSL

The Associated Press

Leicy Santos headed in Trinity Rodman’s cross in the 96th minute to give the Washington Spirit a 2-1 win over the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

The midfielder now has two goals and an assist since joining the Spirit (13-4-2) in August.

Hina Sugita scored first for Portland, finishing Alexa Spaanstra’s cutback pass in the 49th minute.

Rodman, who subbed into the match in the first half for an injured Ouleymata Sarr, scored the equalizer in the 60th minute. She dribbled down the left side, cut inside and finished into the left corner. She sprinted to the sidelines and did a dunk celebration with new Spirit owner Magic Johnson, who bought a stake in the club on Thursday.

Rodman now has seven goals and five assists this season.

While Portland (8-8-3) remains in a playoff position, the club has lost three straight games since returning from the Olympic break.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made seven saves for the Spirit.

Current 1, Royals 0

Temwa Chawinga scored in her NWSL-recond eighth straight game and the Kansas City Current snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals before a sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium.

Lo’eau LaBonta sent a through ball to Chawinga, who beat two defenders and finished with a hard shot as goalkeeper Mandy Haught rushed out. The Current improved to 13-3-5.

Chawinga leads the league with 15 goals, just three shy of Sam Kerr’s single-season record, with seven games remaining.

Utah (4-12-3) finished with 10 shots but couldn’t get past goalkeeper Almuth Schult, who had six saves.

Bay FC 1, Racing Louisville 0

Asisat Oshoala scored in the 75th minute to give Bay FC a 1-0 win over Racing Louisville at PayPal Park.

When Louisville (4-8-7) couldn’t clear a ball in the box, Oshoala pounced and fired a shot into the left corner.

Bay FC (8-11-0) finished the evening in night place.

