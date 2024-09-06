Shooter at Southern University frat party takes plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced for firing shots into a crowd at a 2022 fraternity party near Southern University’s campus in Baton Rouge. The Advocate reports 24-year-old Jaicedric Williams, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty Thursday to illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful handling of machine guns. Williams was sentenced to 10 years behind bars as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped 11 counts of attempted murder. The judge imposed maximum sentences and allowed Williams to serve time on each of them simultaneously. Police say Williams wounded 11 people when he fired a gun during a fight.