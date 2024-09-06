Police say 2 siblings were found dead inside a vehicle in Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say two 2-year-old children were found dead inside a vehicle after accidentally being left there. Police spokesperson Sarah Schettler says the two were found Thursday afternoon by officers responding to a request for a welfare check on the vehicle that was parked on a city street. Schettler says the children are siblings but would not confirm whether they were twins. She says no charges have been filed, but declined further comment citing the ongoing investigation. Police say the children’s bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of their deaths.