Skip to Content
News

Poland charges 3 Belarusian officials with diverting a plane to Minsk in 2021 to arrest a dissident

By
Published 8:45 am

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland have charged three Belarusian officials with using a ruse to divert a Poland-registered plane while in the air and violating the freedom of 132 people on board. The Belarusian officials in 2021 ordered the plane carrying a dissident blogger to land in Minsk, leading to the arrest of Raman Pratasevich. The prosecutors said on Friday that because the three Belarussians are not in Poland, they have issued a search warrant for them. The three have been identified as a former head of Belarus air navigation, an air controller in charge at Minsk airport and the head of the Belarus State Security Committee. If convicted they can face up to five years in prison.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content