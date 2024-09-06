Poland charges 3 Belarusian officials with diverting a plane to Minsk in 2021 to arrest a dissident
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in Poland have charged three Belarusian officials with using a ruse to divert a Poland-registered plane while in the air and violating the freedom of 132 people on board. The Belarusian officials in 2021 ordered the plane carrying a dissident blogger to land in Minsk, leading to the arrest of Raman Pratasevich. The prosecutors said on Friday that because the three Belarussians are not in Poland, they have issued a search warrant for them. The three have been identified as a former head of Belarus air navigation, an air controller in charge at Minsk airport and the head of the Belarus State Security Committee. If convicted they can face up to five years in prison.