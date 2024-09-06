Judge considers bumping abortion-rights measure off Missouri ballot
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is considering removing an abortion-rights amendment from the state’s November ballot. Abortion opponents during a Friday bench trial asked Cole County Circuit Judge Christopher Limbaugh to toss the measure. Missouri outlawed almost all abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. The proposed constitutional amendment would guarantee the right to abortion until fetal viability. After that, Missouri lawmakers could enact restrictions. Abortion opponents are suing to get the measure off the ballot. They argue it is unconstitutionally broad and doesn’t spell out the host of abortion laws it likely would undo. The abortion-rights campaign says the lawsuit is an attempt to stop voters from enacting the amendment at the polls.