Georgia school shooting stirs debate about safe storage laws for guns
Associated Press
A deadly shooting at a Georgia high school has stirred debate about laws encouraging the safe storage of guns. Authorities say a 14-year-old suspect used a semiautomatic assault-style rifle to kill four people, and nine others were injured at Apalachee High School. Federal law prohibits anyone younger than 18 from purchasing rifles. Authorities have not said exactly how the boy obtained the gun, but his father also has been charged. Georgia lawmakers considered a variety of proposals this year to require or promote the safe storage of guns. But none passed. Lawmakers are studying the issue with a goal of preparing legislation for next year.