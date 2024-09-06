Amazon says in a federal lawsuit that the NLRB’s structure is unconstitutional
AP Business Writer
Amazon is challenging the structure of the National Labor Relations Board in a lawsuit that also accuses the agency of improperly influencing the outcome of a union election at a company warehouse more than two years ago. The complaint, filed Thursday at a federal court in San Antonio, mirrors some legal arguments the tech giant made earlier this year in another legal filing in front of the agency. Other companies, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Trader Joe’s, have also challenged the structure of the agency in pending lawsuits or administrative cases. A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment on Amazon’s lawsuit.