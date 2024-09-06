Skip to Content
News

1 student shot another in a Maryland high school dispute, police say

By
Published 1:29 pm

JOPPA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute in a Maryland high school bathroom ended with one student shooting another. The Harford County Sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old boy who was shot at Joppatowne High School Friday is in serious condition. They identified the shooter as a 16-year-old fellow student who fled immediately afterward but was caught minutes later nearby. Authorities say he will be charged.  The victim was airlifted to a trauma center. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says more than 100 personnel responded to the high school about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content