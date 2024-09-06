1 student shot another in a Maryland high school dispute, police say
JOPPA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a dispute in a Maryland high school bathroom ended with one student shooting another. The Harford County Sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old boy who was shot at Joppatowne High School Friday is in serious condition. They identified the shooter as a 16-year-old fellow student who fled immediately afterward but was caught minutes later nearby. Authorities say he will be charged. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says more than 100 personnel responded to the high school about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.