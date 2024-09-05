Will Taylor Swift show up for Chiefs’ season opener against the Ravens on Thursday night?
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are playing the Ravens on Thursday night in the opening game of the NFL season and among the many subplots is whether pop star Taylor Swift will return to Arrowhead Stadium. She began a high-profile romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce nearly a year ago, when she attended a game against the Bears there. Swift dropped in on several games the rest of the season, and even flew back from Japan to watch the Super Bowl. Kelce attended several of her performances on the Eras Tour over the summer. Swift is on break until the tour resumes with its North American leg next month.