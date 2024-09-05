Trump and Harris lay out starkly different views of the economy, starting with corporate taxes
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going before a group of economists to make his case that he can bring down prices for Americans by lifting regulations and boosting production of fossil fuels in a potential second term. He also wants to reduce the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris want to take the corporate tax rate in opposite directions while arguing that each is better than the other for American business. It’s one of many ways the two major-party nominees have laid out sharply different views on the economy, a critical issue in this year’s election. Harris calls for raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.