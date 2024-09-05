Stanford looks to avoid 0-2 start when the Cardinal host FCS-level Cal Poly

Cal Poly (0-1) at Stanford (0-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Stanford coach Troy Taylor seeks his first home win in two seasons with the Cardinal when he faces FCS-level Cal Poly. Stanford is coming off a season-opening 34-27 loss to TCU. The Mustangs lost their opener 27-21 to San Diego and are looking to take advantage of a rare opportunity against an FBS-level opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

Cal Poly DBs vs Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor. The Mustangs don’t see receivers like Ayomanor at the FCS level. Ayomanor uses his size to be a string downfield threat and should have opportunities for big plays this week. He had seven catches for 102 yards in the opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cal Poly: QB Bo Kelly had a rough opener, throwing two pick 6s and three INTs overall in the loss to San Diego. Kelly threw for 226 yards and a TD in his third career start.

Stanford: QB Ashton Daniels showed off his dual-threat abilities in the opener, rushing for a career-high 89 yards on 17 carries for the fifth most yards rushing in a game ever for a Cardinal QB. Daniels wasn’t as efficient throwing the ball, going 17 for 35 for 163 yards, one TD and one INT.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cal Poly has lost 10 straight games against FBS-level teams since beating Wyoming 24-22 in 2012. … The Mustangs have never beaten an FBS team from a major conference. … Cal Poly had eight yards rushing in the opener. … Stanford seeks to avoid starting 0-2 for just the second time in the past 18 seasons. The Cardinal lost their first two games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season when they only played conference foes. … Stanford has lost only twice all-time to an FCS-level team: in 2005 against UC Davis and last season against Sacramento State. … The Cardinal have lost 10 straight home games since beating Arizona State 15-14 on Oct. 22, 2022. … Stanford QB Justin Lamson came in last week in short yardage situations and had a TD run and a TD pass.

