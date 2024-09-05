Romanian prosecutors lose appeal to jail Andrew Tate. He will remain under house arrest
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has rejected an appeal by prosecutors to jail divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate. He will remain under house arrest amid a second human trafficking investigation against him that allegedly involves minors. The Bucharest Court of Appeal also ruled on Thursday to keep Tate’s brother Tristan Tate under judicial control which typically involves restricting communication with certain people and reporting periodically to the police. The brothers’ spokesperson said that the judge also lifted certain restrictions regarding the brothers’ communication with alleged victims in the new case.