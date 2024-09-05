Skip to Content
No charges for Nebraska officer who killed a man while serving a no-knock warrant

Published 9:30 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against an Omaha police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while serving a no-knock warrant. Police Officer Adam Vail was part of a SWAT team serving the search warrant during a drug and firearms investigation on Aug. 28 when he fired the single shot. Thirty-seven-year-old Cameron Ford, who was not holding a gun, was killed. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced his decision in the case Thursday. Kleine says Vail couldn’t see Ford’s hands and fired when Ford charged at him. A grand jury must still review the case, as required under Nebraska law.

Associated Press

