Magic Johnson buys a stake in the NWSL’s Washington Spirit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Magic Johnson has bought an ownership stake in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit. The team announced Johnson has joined the investor group led by owner Michele Kang. Johnson most recently became part of the ownership group that bought the NFL’s Washington Commanders last year and also has shares in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC. In on-field news, the team said U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning midfielder Croix Bethune is out for the season with a knee injury.