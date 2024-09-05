From stirring to cringey: Memorable moments from past presidential debates
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s debate prep time for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. While the debate disaster against Trump that eventually ended President Joe Biden’s reelection bid is still fresh in the nation’s mind, their teams are also undoubtedly looking back at how past memorable debate moments came together — for good or ill. Those signature snippets may be well-rehearsed or offhand or even wordless. Past debates demonstrate how the candidate can seem especially relatable or hopelessly out-of-touch, and whether they are at the top of their policy game or out to sea.