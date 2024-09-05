Billie Jean King moves closer to breaking another barrier and earning the Congressional Gold Medal

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two members of the House of Representatives say the have lined up enough votes to make Billie Jean King the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey said Thursday they have about 300 cosponsors in the 435-member House, after Fitzpatrick said the companion bill passed unanimously in the Senate.

The only step left to get the tennis Hall of Famer and activist the honor, they say, is getting the bill to the floor for a vote.

“Billie Jean’s a barrier breaker and hopefully she’s going to break another one,” said Fitzpatrick, a Republican. “Hopefully this will be the first of many.”

The bill was introduced last September on the 50th anniversary of King’s victory over Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes,” still the most-watched tennis match of all-time. Also in 1973, King led the push that made the U.S. Open the first tournament to award equal prize money to its men’s and women’s champions, and the WTA Tour was created.

The gold medal, awarded by Congress for distinguished achievements and contributions to society, have previously been given to athletes such as baseball players Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente, and golfers Jack Nicklaus, Byron Nelson and Arnold Palmer.

Sherrill, a Democrat, said it’s clear how much support there is now to award it to King.

“We need her advocacy,” Sherrill said. “Like, when Billie Jean King shows up on the Hill, our Speaker Emerita Pelosi shows up for her because of that relationship and how influential she’s been to so many women, and has made such an impact for so many of us.”

