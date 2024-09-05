Skip to Content
Atlantic City’s top casino underpaid its online gambling taxes by $1.1M, regulators say

By
Published 10:59 am

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say Atlantic City’s top-performing casino, the Borgata, underpaid some of its internet gambling taxes twice by taking almost $15 million more in credits than it was entitled to. That led the casino to pay $1.1 million less than it should have. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement ordered the Borgata to pay the full amount of taxes due, with penalties and interest totaling $1.3 million, along with a $75,000 civil penalty. The Borgata declined to comment Thursday. The matter involved deductions from gross revenue totals that casinos can make for some free play given to customers.

