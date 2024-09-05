A Christian school appeals its ban on competing after it objected to a transgender player
Associated Press
A Vermont Christian school that is barred from participating in the state sports league after it withdrew its girls basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team has taken its case to a federal appeals court. Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited the game last year. The executive council of the Vermont Principals’ Association, which governs school sports and activities, ruled that the school had violated the council’s policies on race, gender and disability awareness. In June, a federal judge in Vermont denied a request by the school to be readmitted to the state sports association.