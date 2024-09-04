Skip to Content
News

What to know about Israel’s major weeklong raid in the West Bank city of Jenin

By
New
Published 5:32 am

Associated Press

Hundreds of Israeli forces have for more than a week carried out the deadliest operation in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began. Their focus has been the Jenin refugee camp — a bastion of Palestinian militancy that has grown more fervent since the Hamas attack on Israel that launched the war. The fighting in Jenin accounts for 18 of the 33 Palestinians health officials say have been killed in the operation so far, most of whom the military says have been militants. Israel says its soldiers are dug in for battle with Hamas and other groups, meaning the death toll is likely to rise.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content