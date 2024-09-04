What to know about Israel’s major weeklong raid in the West Bank city of Jenin
Associated Press
Hundreds of Israeli forces have for more than a week carried out the deadliest operation in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began. Their focus has been the Jenin refugee camp — a bastion of Palestinian militancy that has grown more fervent since the Hamas attack on Israel that launched the war. The fighting in Jenin accounts for 18 of the 33 Palestinians health officials say have been killed in the operation so far, most of whom the military says have been militants. Israel says its soldiers are dug in for battle with Hamas and other groups, meaning the death toll is likely to rise.