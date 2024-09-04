The Grenfell fire inquiry has ended with a damning report. So now what?
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Now that an independent inquiry has completed its investigation into Britain’s deadliest residential fire since World War II, survivors and bereaved relatives are demanding that criminal charges be brought against those responsible for the blaze that killed 72 people in 2017. The Grenfell Tower inquiry released its final report on Wednesday, a 1,700-page document that detailed how the failings of government, the construction industry and firefighters led to the deaths at a high-rise apartment building in west London more than seven years ago. It says the disaster was entirely avoidable.