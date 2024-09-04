No prison time but sexual offender registry awaits former deputy and basketball star
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former police officer at a South Carolina high school and basketball star at the University of South Carolina has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to having sexual relationships with two students. While ex-Richland County deputy Jamel Bradley avoided prison time Tuesday, the judge required him to register as a sex offender. Bradley was a deputy from 2007 to 2019 and spent a decade as a school police officer at Spring Valley High in Columbia until he was fired over tampering with an internal investigation. Bradley also played basketball at the University of South Carolina from 1998 to 2002.