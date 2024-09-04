Ex-police officer who joined Capitol riot receives a reduced prison sentence
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol has received a reduced prison sentence of six years. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson’s resentencing on Wednesday makes him one of the first beneficiaries of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limited the government’s use of a federal obstruction law. Robertson originally was sentenced to seven years and three months of imprisonment for joining a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He was the first Capitol riot defendant to be resentenced after the dismissal of his conviction on an obstruction charge at the center of the Supreme Court’s ruling in June.