A woman and her 3 children were found shot to death in a car in Utah
WEST HAVEN, Utah (AP) — A woman and her three children were found shot to death in a car in Utah. Weber County authorities do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public, but they aren’t yet saying what they think happened. A family member reported the deaths on Tuesday night in West Haven, a city near Ogden and north of Salt Lake City. The sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old woman, a 4-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl were dead. The deaths happened one day after an 8-year-old boy in Lehi accidentally killed himself when he got ahold of a loaded gun left in a car while his mother was inside a convenience store.