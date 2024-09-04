A migrants’ boat capsizes off Italy and about 20 are reported missing
ROME (AP) — About 20 migrants are believed to be missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean this week. The Italian coast guard says seven Syrians were rescued and taken to the southern island of Lampedusa. The UNHCR representative in Italy said on X that the seven survivors were “in critical conditions and many have lost their relatives.” They said they left Libya on Sept. 1 and the accident occurred after one day of sailing.