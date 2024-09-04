Skip to Content
News

A migrants’ boat capsizes off Italy and about 20 are reported missing

By
New
Published 8:29 am

ROME (AP) — About 20 migrants are believed to be missing after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean this week. The Italian coast guard says seven Syrians were rescued and taken to the southern island of Lampedusa. The UNHCR representative in Italy said on X that the seven survivors were “in critical conditions and many have lost their relatives.” They said they left Libya on Sept. 1 and the accident occurred after one day of sailing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content