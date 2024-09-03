Irish teacher jailed for third time after defying order to stay away from the school that fired him
LONDON (AP) — A teacher in Ireland who says he was fired for his views on gender has been jailed for a third time for refusing to stay away from the school where he used to work. Enoch Burke was found in contempt by a High Court judge on Monday for violating an injunction barring him from Wilson’s Hospital School in Mullingar, west of Dublin. Burke was suspended in 2022 after publicly objecting to addressing a transgender student by their preferred name and pronoun. He was later fired. He has continued to show up at the school, and has spent more than 400 days in prison for defying the court injunction.