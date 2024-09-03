Skip to Content
News

Christian Walker returns from injured list for Diamondbacks

By
Published 7:31 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker returned Tuesday from the injured list after missing more than a month with a strained left oblique muscle.

He was playing first and batting cleanup for the reigning NL champions in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco. Walker played for the first time since July 29 against Washington.

Walker was hitting .406 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in his last seven games against NL West opponents.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content