At least 7 cars hit and 6 people injured in random gunfire on Interstate 5 near Seattle

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say at least seven vehicles traveling along Interstate 5 just south of Seattle were hit by gunfire overnight, leaving at least six people injured. A suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday. The state patrol did not release information about the man or his motive. Once they complete their investigation, the case will be sent to the prosecuting attorney. The gunfire started at 8:26 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 5. Someone in a white Volvo fired several rounds, striking the driver and passenger, who was hospitalized in critical condition. Two more cars were hit farther north on I-5. Later, another three cars were hit.

