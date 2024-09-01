Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s sudden embrace of Trump
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump. Cox has carefully cultivated a brand of politics that centers on unity and respect, in contrast to Trump’s brash style. Cox didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020, and said he wouldn’t vote for him this year. But that changed after the assassination attempt on Trump, and Cox has now endorsed the former president. This past week, the two became ensnarled in a controversy involving a Trump event at Arlington National Cemetery.