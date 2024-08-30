With men at the front lines, women watch over Ukraine’s night sky for Russian drones
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Women are joining the ranks of Ukrainian mobile air-defense units to shoot down drones as more men are drawn to the battles on the eastern front line. In Kyiv’s suburb of Bucha, 70 new female recruits have joined in recent months. The women work in shifts and rush to duty when air raid sirens blare. Their main goal is to shoot down Russian-launched Shahed drones. The women come from all walks of life, from stay-at-home moms to doctors and more. All say they are motivated to keep their families and friends safe from what has become a daily menace to Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure.