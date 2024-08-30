Sheriff’s office quickly dispels active shooter rumor at Disney World after fight, ‘popping’ sound
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A fight at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park and a “popping” sound caused a disruption among visitors and rumors of an active shooter that were quickly put to rest by the county sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed on social media that there was no active shooter at the park on Thursday night. The office said the sound that was heard was believed to be a balloon. It said guests began running, and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. Visitors at the park posted accounts that people were running and children were crying amid the confusion.